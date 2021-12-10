TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.84. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,668. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

