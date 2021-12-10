TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 3.4% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,070. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

