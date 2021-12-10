TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $205.19. 86,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,372,244. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

