TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. 1,758,294 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

