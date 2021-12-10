TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Acas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,828. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.