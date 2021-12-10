TruFin (LON:TRU) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

TruFin (LON:TRU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 93 ($1.23) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 80 ($1.06). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:TRU opened at GBX 75 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £60.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. TruFin has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.63.

TruFin Company Profile

TruFin plc, a holding company, provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short term finance, Payment services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of video games; and investment activities.

