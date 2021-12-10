Truist Securities Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $179.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $155.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.94.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.24, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

