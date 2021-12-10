Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,370.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.