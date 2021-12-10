Trust Co. of Vermont Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FREE shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

FREE opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $415.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

