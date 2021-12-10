Trust Co. of Vermont Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $204,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

