Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 93 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

