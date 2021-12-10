Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,500 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.