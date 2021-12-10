Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $151.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $152.80 million. Trustmark reported sales of $180.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $644.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.20 million to $652.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $619.20 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,471. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trustmark by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.