Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.86.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The firm has a market cap of C$20.75 billion and a PE ratio of -101.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Insiders acquired 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669 in the last 90 days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.