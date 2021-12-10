Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

