Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 3.8%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) was up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 422,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after buying an additional 315,322 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

