Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $268.29 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

