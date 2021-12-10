Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $87.74

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.74, but opened at $85.22. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 6,040 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

