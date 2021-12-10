Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 420.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 65,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,602,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 175,350 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

