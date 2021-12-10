Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

