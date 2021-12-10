U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,019,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $57.28. 121,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

