U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

