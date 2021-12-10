U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.70 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $256.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

