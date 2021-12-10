UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

