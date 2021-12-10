UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.20 ($103.60).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.16 ($79.96) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

