UBS Group Lowers Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €179.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €187.00 ($210.11) to €179.00 ($201.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research lowered Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($180.90) to €175.00 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.15. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $127.55 and a 12 month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

