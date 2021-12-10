UBS Group Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on Krones in a report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.25 ($110.39).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €97.15 ($109.16) on Tuesday. Krones has a 1 year low of €59.05 ($66.35) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($111.91). The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

