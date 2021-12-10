UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.85.

UDR stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 94.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UDR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

