UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. UiPath has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

