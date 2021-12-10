Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.700-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.67. 69,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,942. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

