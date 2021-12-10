UniMex Network Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $34,499.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,420,539 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

