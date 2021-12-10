United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.64 Million

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post $246.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.40 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on UBSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 372,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

