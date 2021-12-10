United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 21180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

