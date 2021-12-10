UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.96. 18,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,480. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $474.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.71 and a 200 day moving average of $421.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $447.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

