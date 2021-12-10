Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $4,830,285.03 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $4,830,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80.

Unity Software stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.