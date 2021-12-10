Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth $395,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

