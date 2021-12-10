Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

