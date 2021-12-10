Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.83.

UPST stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $175.21. 40,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,056. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $214.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

