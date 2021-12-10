USDJ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.