Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,420. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Brown bought 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

