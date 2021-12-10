V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

