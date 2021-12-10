V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $52,617,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

