V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in General Motors by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,087,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.62 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

