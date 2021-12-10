V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 946 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 149,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

