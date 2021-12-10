Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,712 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,080,615. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

