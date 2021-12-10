Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

About Valens Semiconductor

