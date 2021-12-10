VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 127,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,331,336 shares.The stock last traded at $28.22 and had previously closed at $28.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

