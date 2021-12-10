Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.