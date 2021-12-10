Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,336,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.