Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $190.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $151.90 and a 1-year high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

